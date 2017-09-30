YSU volleyball drops three-setter to IUPUI

IUPUI had nine blocks and hit .262 to beat the Youngstown State volleyball team in straight sets on Saturday at Beeghly Center. The set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 25-21.

Sarah Varcolla led the Penguins offensively with nine kills, which accounted for more than a third of the team's total of 25. Lauren Blanco finished with 17 digs, and Varcolla and Libbie Darling both had three blocks.

Youngstown State hit .273 in the third set as it pushed the Jaguars with 13 ties in the set, but the Penguins hit negative-.062 combined in the first two sets. YSU also had seven serving errors while IUPUI had eight aces.

Kori Waelbroeck had 11 kills, and Abby Boatman had kills on all 10 of her attempts to lead the Jaguars.

Youngstown State will play Cleveland State on Friday at 6 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University