Hamilton has 3 TD catches, No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana

Josh Williams and Justin Meram scored and the Columbus Crew clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.More >>
Thomas Woodson accounted for three touchdowns and Kyron Brown returned a fourth-quarter interception for a clinching score in Akron's 34-23 victory over Bowling Green in a turnover-filled Mid-American...More >>
Covelli Enterprises is donating $1 million to Youngstown State University to enhance and maintain the sports complex across from Stambaugh Stadium.More >>
DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards with three touchdowns and became Penn State's career receptions leader on Saturday as the No. 4 Nittany Lions' beat Indiana 45-14.More >>
IUPUI had nine blocks and hit .262 to beat the Youngstown State volleyball team in straight sets on Saturday at Beeghly Center.More >>
Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has been activated from the disabled list, and manager Terry Francona is considering placing him on Cleveland's roster for the AL Division Series.More >>
Emmanuel Reed ran for career bests of 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a 27-13 victory over Kent State in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.More >>
A new season of Youngstown State men's basketball began as the team held their first official practice on Saturday.More >>
Ryan Blaney crashed the Xfinity Series playoffs and the Cup regular dominated to win the race at Dover International Speedway.More >>
