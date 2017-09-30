ATV's are for off road, not city streets, Warren - OH

Warren city leaders say a crash on Dana Street that has a man in the hospital in critical condition should serve as a visible warning All Terrain Vehicles, or ATV's don't belong city streets. They are off the road vehicles. On September 17, 2017 a man in Warren wearing no protective gear, slammed into a concrete barrier going so fast, it split the barrier in two.



Warren Law Director Greg Hicks said, "It seems lately there has been a real resurgence of young people, or even a little older people on the roads, riding on the sidewalks, at night without lights, racing up and down at unsafe speeds and it has become a real problem in the area. A number of neighbors are complaining about it. We are working to catch people who disobey the law."



Warren emphasize getting the message that all terrain doesn't mean street legal could save your life. If you google the words ATV and crash, or ATV and accident or death, you will find a number of deadly mistakes that people made. All thought they were going to have some fun or going out for a joy ride. The vehicles legally are meant for off road use, with safety gear, and safety instructions followed.



Councilwoman Helen Rucker says a resident in Warren brought the problem with ATV's up on the floor of city hall the week before the horrible accident. At that council meeting Rucker shared her experience, of two ATV riders passing her on both sides of her car on Todd Avenue, with no lights on. Rucker said, "It was dark but I could hear a motor or engine so I looked to my left. An ATV was passing me, and I was going to pull more towards the right side of the road, but out of the corner of my eye I saw another ATV driver passing me on the left side. There was no room so that driver ended up doing into someone's yard and grass. That was a dangerous situation. Had I moved to the right to avoid one ATV driver, I would have hit the guy on my left. Other people are upset too saying the man who struck the wall could have run into a person walking, or a pet, or a vehicle with someone inside and potentially injured or killed them. He had no lights on. The citizens in Warren need to be protected. This is a problem on Todd, Parkman road and many other streets in our city."



By law ATV's can only be used off road on private property. If you don't own the property you must have permission of the owner. The city of Warren says it is taking the matter seriously and driving ATV's on city streets is a crime. The mayor is aware of the problem, city council and the law director are aware and are taking this seriously. Councilwoman Rucker said, "Police have committed to more patrols and we will be watching out for these vehicles. We don't want more people injured. We don't want anyone to die."