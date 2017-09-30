Warren city leaders want ATVs off streets

Warren city leaders say a crash on Dana Street that has a man in the hospital in critical condition should serve as a visible warning All Terrain Vehicles, or ATVs,- don't belong city streets.

On September 17, a man in Warren wearing no protective gear slammed into a concrete barrier going so fast it split the barrier in two.



Warren Law Director Greg Hicks said his department is working to catch those that drive ATVs on the roads.

"It seems lately there has been a real resurgence of young people, or even a little older people on the roads, riding on the sidewalks, at night without lights, racing up and down at unsafe speeds and it has become a real problem in the area," Hicks said.

The vehicles legally are meant for off-road use, with safety gear and safety instructions followed.



Councilwoman Helen Rucker says a resident in Warren brought the problem with ATVs up on the floor of city hall the week before the horrible accident. At that council meeting, Rucker shared her experience of two ATV riders passing her on both sides of her car on Todd Avenue with no lights on.

"That was a dangerous situation," Rucker said. "Had I moved to the right to avoid one ATV driver, I would have hit the guy on my left."



By la, ATVs can only be used off-road on private property.

The city of Warren said it is taking the matter seriously, and that driving ATVs on city streets is a crime.

"Police have committed to more patrols and we will be watching out for these vehicles," Councilwoman Rucker said. "We don't want more people injured. We don't want anyone to die."