White Sox wait out Kluber, beat Indians 2-1

A new season of Youngstown State men's basketball began as the team held their first official practice on Saturday.More >>
J.T. Barrett threw three touchdown passes and became Ohio State's career passing yardage leader in leading the 11th-ranked Buckeyes to a 56-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.More >>
Tevin McCaster ran for a career-high 183 yards and punched in the go-ahead touchdown to lead Youngstown State to a 19-7 win over South Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener Saturday night.More >>
High school soccer and volleyball scores from Saturday, September 29, 2017.More >>
Carson Fulmer pitched five strong innings in a matchup against Corey Kluber, Kevan Smith drove in two runs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Saturday night.More >>
Josh Williams and Justin Meram scored and the Columbus Crew clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.More >>
Thomas Woodson accounted for three touchdowns and Kyron Brown returned a fourth-quarter interception for a clinching score in Akron's 34-23 victory over Bowling Green in a turnover-filled Mid-American...More >>
Covelli Enterprises is donating $1 million to Youngstown State University to enhance and maintain the sports complex across from Stambaugh Stadium.More >>
DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards with three touchdowns and became Penn State's career receptions leader on Saturday as the No. 4 Nittany Lions' beat Indiana 45-14.More >>
