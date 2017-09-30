H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 9/30/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. soccer and volleyball scores | 9/30/17

Posted: Updated:

Boys' Soccer 

Mentor Lake Catholic 0 Canfield 3 

Girls' Soccer 

North Canton Hoover 2 Canfield 2 

Volleyball 

Waterloo 3 Howland 2 

Springfield 2 Columbiana 0

Springfield 2 Mooney 1  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms