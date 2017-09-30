Dispatchers say two dead in McDonald after possible overdoses

Two people from McDonald Village were found dead after possibly overdosing on drugs.

A man and a woman were found on West Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dispatchers said the brother of the man called screaming that his brother was dead.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

Dispatchers said the Trumbull County Coroner will release information if the two died from apparent drug overdoses.

If the two both overdosed, this would bring the Trumbull County overdose count around the 200 mark for the month of September.

As of earlier this week, 195 overdoses were recorded for the month overall, a new record for the county.

Of the 195 overdoses, at least 51 have lead to confirmed deaths due to opioids, with more suspected and awaiting test results.

These two deaths Saturday have added to that list.

The main thing officials believe can stop the overdoses from continuing is for people to treatment.

They say if you have a loved one you know is using, check on them frequently.