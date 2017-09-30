Dispatchers say two dead in McDonald after possible overdoses

The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis.More >>
Two people from McDonald Village were found dead after possibly overdosing on drugs.More >>
Covelli Enterprises is donating $1 million to Youngstown State University to enhance and maintain the sports complex across from Stambaugh Stadium.More >>
A missing adult alert for an 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer's from Stark County has been cancelled.More >>
A former football player and current student at Ohio's University of Mount Union has been charged with three counts of rape for what authorities say were sexual assaults of three female students.More >>
Residents of a quiet town in southwest Ohio swear they're not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>
A man who acknowledged having driven under the influence of alcohol before a wrong-way crash that killed five people has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has abruptly canceled a high school football game while police say they're investigating possible criminal behavior.More >>
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father's van.More >>
A judge in northeast Ohio has set a $1 million bond for a woman charged criminally in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.More >>
An Ohio man has written a letter to the judge overseeing his terrorism case expressing remorse for trying to help the Islamic State group.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
