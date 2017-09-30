Victim who allegedly overdosed in McDonald was witness in double murder case

One victim in McDonald Village who was found dead after possibly overdosing on drugs was also involved in a double fatal shooting in February.

Police said Bryce Hendrickson died Saturday after he and a woman, who has not yet been named, were found in a home on West Second Street around 2:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said Hendrickson's brother called screaming that his brother was dead.

Hendrickson was involved in a double fatal shooting at Nasser Hamad's Howland home on February 25.

Hamad, 48, is accused of provoking a group of men to come to his home on a busy stretch of Route 46 in Howland, through a conversation on Facebook.

According to prosecutors, Hamad retrieved a loaded 9 mm weapon from his house, then came back outside and began firing at the five people in a van who were leaving.

His defense argues that Hamad was trying to defend himself.

Hendrickson was not expected to have a major impact on the upcoming high-profile murder case.

There are more than 20 other witnesses listed in court documents.

Dispatchers said the Trumbull County Coroner will release information if Hendrickson and the woman died from drug overdoses.

If the two both overdosed, this would bring the Trumbull County overdose count around the 200 mark for the month of September.

As of earlier this week, 195 overdoses were recorded for the month overall, a new record for the county.

Of the 195 overdoses, at least 51 have led to confirmed deaths due to opioids, with more suspected and awaiting test results.

These two deaths Saturday have added to that list.

Hamad's jury trial is this month and is expected to last five days.