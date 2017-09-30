Last call at Austintown's Pink Elephant

Saturday marked the last night for customers to enjoy an Austintown bar that has become a landmark.

The Pink Elephant on Mahoning Avenue was packed with people there to celebrate the memories made over decades.

The restaurant became a hot spot for local auto workers.

"I was hired at GM Lordstown in 1977 and this was kind of a gathering place. We tried to figure out all of our problems here," said Joe Centofanti.

"When I worked here it was like a family bar, everyone knew everyone. It was all GM families, Packard families, and all around just a family neighborhood," said Dodie Baugh.

The bar will be torn down to make way for a store operated by German grocer Lidl sometime next year.

Many said they will always remember the Pink Elephant.

