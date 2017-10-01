Alfred Angelo bridal opens Boardman store one final day - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Alfred Angelo bridal opens Boardman store one final day

BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

A bridal store chain that surprised customers by filing bankruptcy and closing for business this summer will open its doors for one more time today to sell off remaining merchandise at about half price.

Alfred Angelo is selling merchandise to pay creditors.

The Boardman location was open Saturday and will be open again Sunday 10 am until 6 pm.

21 News reported in July the stores closed leaving many brides and bridesmaids angry or in tears with dresses paid for, but locked inside.

The trustee overseeing the Chapter 7 bankruptcy issued a notice at the time saying that logistical and financial strains would make it impossible to fill all open orders.

As a result, all unfilled customer orders would remain unfilled.

Many of the brides were helped by other bridal shops and fellow brides on social media.

