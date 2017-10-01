O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery

The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis.More >>
Saturday marked the last night for customers to enjoy an Austintown bar that has become a landmark.More >>
Two fourteen-year-old girls face charges after New Middletown Police say they found one of them driving a car that was swerving along State Route 170 after two o'clock in the morning Saturday.More >>
A bridal store chain that surprised customers by filing bankruptcy and closing for business this summer will open its doors for one more time today to sell off remaining merchandise at about half price.More >>
Warren city leaders say a crash on Dana Street that has a man in the hospital in critical condition should serve as a visible warning All Terrain Vehicles, or ATVs, don't belong city streets.More >>
Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel room heist in Las Vegas that brought the conviction and prison time he avoided in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend after his 1995 acquittal in the "trial of the century" in Los Angeles.More >>
Residents of a quiet town in southwest Ohio swear they're not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>
A man who acknowledged having driven under the influence of alcohol before a wrong-way crash that killed five people has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has abruptly canceled a high school football game while police say they're investigating possible criminal behavior.More >>
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father's van.More >>
A judge in northeast Ohio has set a $1 million bond for a woman charged criminally in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.More >>
An Ohio man has written a letter to the judge overseeing his terrorism case expressing remorse for trying to help the Islamic State group.More >>
Police say a construction worker has been killed by an intoxicated driver along a Columbus interstate.More >>
