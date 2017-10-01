After a chilly Saturday, Sunday will rebound back above average

Sunday will start off chilly in the 30s but then warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies.

Despite a clear sky, Sunday Night won't be as cold as Saturday Night; expect lows in the low 40s.

The first half of the week will be dominated by sunshine, a great few days to get out and rake some leaves!

Late summer will make a comeback this week with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The chance for rain returns for both Thursday and Friday with isolated to scattered showers possible.