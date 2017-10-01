After a chilly Saturday, Sunday will rebound back above average - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

After a chilly Saturday, Sunday will rebound back above average

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Sunday will start off chilly in the 30s but then warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s under sunny skies.

Despite a clear sky, Sunday Night won't be as cold as Saturday Night; expect lows in the low 40s. 

The first half of the week will be dominated by sunshine, a great few days to get out and rake some leaves!

Late summer will make a comeback this week with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The chance for rain returns for both Thursday and Friday with isolated to scattered showers possible. 

