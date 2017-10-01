Human remains found in woods; DA says 2 bodies

DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say human remains were found in the woods in western Pennsylvania not far from the spot where police earlier found a vehicle linked to the disappearance of two men.

Officials said two archery hunters checking on their tree stands found the remains Friday afternoon along Ligonier Pike about a mile west of Route 985.

WJAC-TV reported that the Somerset County district attorney had confirmed that the remains are those of two bodies.

State police and forensic scientists from Mercyhurst University were working Saturday to map out the location of each bit of remains found.

In March, police found a vehicle nearby linked to what authorities have called the suspicious disappearance of two men. Officials haven't said whether the remains are believed to be related to that case.

