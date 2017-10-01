Amid concern about kids, Colorado bans edible pot shapes

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Colorado is banning gummy bears and other edible marijuana products in the shape of people, animals and fruit this month, hoping to decrease the likelihood of small children mistaking them for a favorite treat.More >>
Nevada state prisons official says O.J. Simpson, former football legend, released from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.More >>
Yosuke Sugano came to the U.S. with a dream and came back this year to make that dream a reality.More >>
Liberty Street under Interstate 80 will be closed on Monday while crews replace bridge beams.More >>
Two 14-year-old girls face charges after New Middletown Police say they found one of them driving a car that was swerving along State Route 170 after 2 am in the morning Saturday.More >>
Saturday marked the last night for customers to enjoy an Austintown bar that has become a landmark.More >>
A bridal store chain that surprised customers by filing bankruptcy and closing for business this summer will open its doors for one more time today to sell off remaining merchandise at about half price.More >>
