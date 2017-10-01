Liberty Street closed for Interstate 80 bridge repairs

Liberty Street under Interstate 80 will be closed on Monday while crews replace bridge beams.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily until further notice.

The detour for motorists will be Motor Inn Drive to State Route 193.

Liberty Street between Motor Inn Drive and Belmont Avenue will be restricted to one lane for construction through the end of November.

Ohio Department of Transportation says the traffic will be maintained by a traffic signal.

This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen Interstate 80, State Route 11, and State Route 193.

The project is scheduled to be completed by late July of 2018.