Crews work to put out garage fire in Beaver Township

Colorado is banning gummy bears and other edible marijuana products in the shape of people, animals and fruit this month, hoping to decrease the likelihood of small children mistaking them for a favorite treat.More >>
Colorado is banning gummy bears and other edible marijuana products in the shape of people, animals and fruit this month, hoping to decrease the likelihood of small children mistaking them for a favorite treat.More >>
Nevada state prisons official says O.J. Simpson, former football legend, released from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.More >>
Nevada state prisons official says O.J. Simpson, former football legend, released from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery.More >>
Crews were called to a garage fire on Forest Avenue in Beaver Township Sunday afternoon.More >>
Crews were called to a garage fire on Forest Avenue in Beaver Township Sunday afternoon.More >>
Yosuke Sugano came to the U.S. with a dream and came back this year to make that dream a reality.More >>
Yosuke Sugano came to the U.S. with a dream and came back this year to make that dream a reality.More >>
Liberty Street under Interstate 80 will be closed on Monday while crews replace bridge beams.More >>
Liberty Street under Interstate 80 will be closed on Monday while crews replace bridge beams.More >>
Two 14-year-old girls face charges after New Middletown Police say they found one of them driving a car that was swerving along State Route 170 after 2 am in the morning Saturday.More >>
Two 14-year-old girls face charges after New Middletown Police say they found one of them driving a car that was swerving along State Route 170 after 2 am in the morning Saturday.More >>
Saturday marked the last night for customers to enjoy an Austintown bar that has become a landmark.More >>
Saturday marked the last night for customers to enjoy an Austintown bar that has become a landmark.More >>
Authorities say human remains were found in the woods in western Pennsylvania not far from the spot where police earlier found a vehicle linked to the disappearance of two men.More >>
Authorities say human remains were found in the woods in western Pennsylvania not far from the spot where police earlier found a vehicle linked to the disappearance of two men.More >>
A former U.S. Postal Service employee has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiring to bring marijuana into Pennsylvania and laundering money from the sales.More >>
A former U.S. Postal Service employee has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiring to bring marijuana into Pennsylvania and laundering money from the sales.More >>
Officials at the Dayton VA Medical Center are launching a new effort to prevent veteran suicides.More >>
Officials at the Dayton VA Medical Center are launching a new effort to prevent veteran suicides.More >>
The Department of Justice has allocated nearly $3 million to Ohio's southern federal court district to supplement drug court programs as part of a national initiative to curb opioid abuse.More >>
The Department of Justice has allocated nearly $3 million to Ohio's southern federal court district to supplement drug court programs as part of a national initiative to curb opioid abuse.More >>
Residents of a quiet town in southwest Ohio swear they're not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.More >>
Residents of a quiet town in southwest Ohio swear they're not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>
A man who acknowledged having driven under the influence of alcohol before a wrong-way crash that killed five people has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.More >>
A man who acknowledged having driven under the influence of alcohol before a wrong-way crash that killed five people has been sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has abruptly canceled a high school football game while police say they're investigating possible criminal behavior.More >>
A northeast Ohio school district has abruptly canceled a high school football game while police say they're investigating possible criminal behavior.More >>