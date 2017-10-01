Crews work to put out garage fire in Beaver Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Crews work to put out garage fire in Beaver Township

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Crews were called to a garage fire on Forest Avenue in Beaver Township Sunday afternoon. 

Officials say the calls came in from nearby golfers who saw smoke. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News on air and online for more details as they become available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms