A dry and sunny start to the week!

After a cool weekend, the workweek will start off warmer with lots of sunshine.

Though it is the first week of October, it is going to feel more like summer, once again. High temperatures will be in the mid 70's on Monday, but climb into the low 80's by Wednesday.

The beginning of the week will be dry. With much of the region in a low to moderate drought, the chance for some much needed rain will come to the Valley on Thursday. The chance for scattered showers will stick around through Friday, but conditions will dry up for the weekend.

A cold front will accompany Thursday's showers bringing high temperatures back down around 70 degrees by the end of the week.