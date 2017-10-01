Canoe capsizes at Pennsylvania lake, man, 82, dies

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 82-year-old Kenneth Gorsuch of Kempton was at Leaser Lake in Lynn Township when the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said Gorsuch was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy is planned Monday.

State police and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are investigating. The 117-acre lake allows fishing from boats or shore.

