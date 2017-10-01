Canoe capsizes at Pennsylvania lake, man, 82, dies - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canoe capsizes at Pennsylvania lake, man, 82, dies

Posted: Updated:

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (AP) - Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 82-year-old Kenneth Gorsuch of Kempton was at Leaser Lake in Lynn Township when the accident occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said Gorsuch was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy is planned Monday.

State police and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission are investigating. The 117-acre lake allows fishing from boats or shore.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms