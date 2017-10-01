Dellovade Missouri Valley Conference Co-Defensive Player of the week

Gio Gonzalez gave up five runs in the first inning of yet another concerning outing for a Washington Nationals starting pitcher, and the NL East champions wrapped up the regular season Sunday with an 11-8 loss to...More >>
The Ohio High School Athletic Association is searching for younger people to officiate at high school athletic events as the dwindling roster of officials grows older.More >>
Jay Bruce had a two-run single, Josh Tomlin pitched into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians got their AL-best 102nd victory, beating the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >>
Andy Dalton threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Cincinnati's offense found the perfect opponent to work out some early season struggles and the Bengals rolled to a 31-7 win on Sunday...More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their offense running. The wait continues for the Baltimore Ravens.More >>
Yosuke Sugano came to the U.S. with a dream and came back this year to make that dream a reality.More >>
