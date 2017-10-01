Dellovade Missouri Valley Conference Co-Defensive Player of the week

Youngstown State linebacker Armand Dellovade is the Missouri Valley Conference Co-Defensive player of the week.

The junior made a big impact for the Penguins in their win over South Dakota State Saturday night, tackling Daniel Mikey in the end zone for a safety to give YSU a 16-7 lead in the third quarter.

Then snagging his first career interception at the YSU 19 yard line in the fourth quarter. He had four tackles, three of them solo on a night when the defense was only on the field for 37 plays.

He shares the honor with with Western Illinois linebacker Brett Taylor who had 28 tackles against South Dakota trying a school record with former NFL play Rodney Harrison. His 18 assisted tackles is the second most in school history.