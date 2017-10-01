Youngstown State offensive line shines in big win over South Dakota State

The Youngstown State football team sent notice to the rest of the Missouri Valley Conference and F-C-S with a dominating victory over fourth ranked South Dakota State 19-7 on Saturday night.

It started with the Red and White's time of possession, holding onto the ball for over 45 minutes and only their defense was only on the field three times in the second half.

The Penguins offensive line was brilliant helping pave the way for 310 yards rushing, including a career high 183 on 35 attempts from running back Tevin McCaster.

"Getting four to five yards a play consistently is just the greatest feeling in the world. We didn't really capitalize a lot on our play action or deep balls or anything like that. Just putting all the weight on them and coming up time and time again. I can literally say I had no stress the entire game, I just let the game play out," said quarterback Nathan Mays.

"You just ride it, I thought we had a good game plan. I like what we came in to do, our kids executed well," said YSU coach Bo Pelini.