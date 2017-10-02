Pink Lemon Aide six bands rocking for a cause and cure for cancer in Warren - OH

A group that has been raising money to help fight against breast, prostate and other cancers is having a rocking event! At Pink Lemon Aide there will be six bands including a surprise reunion this year at Packard Music Hall in Warren.

Four bands rocking for a cause has expanded in the final year of Pink Lemon Aide, a rock event to celebrate life and fight cancer. Kirk Tenney came up with the concept in memory of his dad at the 10th anniversary of his passing. The event was so successful each year Tenney, Julie Vugrinovich and members of the committee decided to put on another show.

Kirk Tenney with Wet Lemon said, "A lot of bands have asked to be included and we could never fit them in, so we decided to mix it up and they're really excited, so the momentum is really, really cool." Wet Lemon, KB and the Pain Killas, The Acoustic Jones, Broken Reins, Trilogy will each take center stage at Packard Music Hall Saturday October 14th. The music range is from fun, acoustic, to country and blues, to classic and serious rock!

For the finale Jimmi Migliozzi has organized a reunion of the 80's rock band Lazarus. Migliozzi said, "We are just going to be laying it down like we always do. It's always been a party for us." Migliozzi Lead singer for Lazarus, and now Huckin Filbillies lost his grandmother to cancer, then in 2010 he lost his mom to cancer. Migliozzi carries her picture with him. All the committee members, and bands who raise money for the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, the Mercy Health Man Up Prostate Program and the American Cancer Society for research to find cures, do so for their own personal reasons. Almost all have lost people they love too early, or have battled cancer themselves, or know someone who is fighting the disease.

Last year 1.6 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States. The Pink Lemon Aide Committee and the bands bring a message of hope, early detection and taking steps to try and prevent cancer. Their legacy has been to help others locally. A special thanks to Longboyz Tavern Jim and Chrissy Long the flagship sponsor for four years, and to all sponsors and all who have supported the cause. The committee members and all bands who have taken part over the years have committed so much of their time in their dedication to help others battling cancer and to help find a cure. Those four original bands, Wet Lemon, Huckin Filbillies, Haymaker, and G Force all donated their time and talents.



General Admission tickets for this years event at Packard Music Hall in Warren October 14, 2017 can be purchased for $10 dollars each at Ticketmaster. VIP tickets are $40. People can also buy tickets from members of the committee. You can also find information about volunteering on their Facebook page.

