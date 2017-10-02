Turnpike closed south of Cleveland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Turnpike closed south of Cleveland

Posted: Updated:
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -

The Ohio Turnpike Commission reported at 2:15 am Monday that a traffic accident has blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike in Cuyahoga County.

The accident is located between the Interstate 71 and Interstate 77 exchanges.

There is no word on when that area of the turnpike will reopen.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms