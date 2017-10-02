Turnpike open again south of Cleveland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Turnpike open again south of Cleveland

Posted: Updated:
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -

The Ohio Turnpike Commission reports that the pike is open again following a traffic accident that shut down the toll road in Cuyahoga County.

The accident shut down the road at around  2 am Monday following the accident between the Interstate 71 and Interstate 77 interchanges.

Eastbound traffic was shut down until 7 am.  The westbound lanes were open again by 8 am.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms