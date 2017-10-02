Youngstown Mayor faces hearing on law license

A hearing is scheduled this week that could determine what happens to Youngstown Mayor John McNally's ability to practice law when his term as mayor ends later this year.

The Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court has scheduled a Thursday hearing to consider a complaint filed against McNally by the Mahoning County Bar Association following his 2016 conviction on three misdemeanors stemming from the Oakhill corruption investigation.

McNally, former Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino, and attorney Martin Yavorcik were convicted of taking part in a plot to hinder efforts by Mahoning County to purchase what became known as the Oakhill Renaissance Place and subsequently tried to cover up the criminal activity.

McNally, who lost his re-election bid in the primary election, pleaded guilty to falsification and attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device.

The crimes occurred when McNally was a Mahoning County Commissioner.

The Mahoning County Bar Association is recommending the Board accept McNally's one-year license suspension already issued by a judge.

Five judges and 30 attorneys have written character letters on McNally's behalf.

Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman David Betras, who once called on McNally to resign, also wrote a letter to the board.

