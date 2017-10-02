Youngstown Mayor faces hearing on law license

People may have a special place to walk on Youngstown's West Side thanks in part to the Walt Disney Company.More >>
People may have a special place to walk on Youngstown's West Side thanks in part to the Walt Disney Company.More >>
A hearing is scheduled this week that could determine what happens to Youngstown Mayor John McNally's ability to practice law when his term as mayor ends later this year.More >>
A hearing is scheduled this week that could determine what happens to Youngstown Mayor John McNally's ability to practice law when his term as mayor ends later this year.More >>
Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.More >>
Authorities have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike Commission reported at 2:15 am Monday that a traffic accident has blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike in Cuyahoga County.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike Commission reported at 2:15 am Monday that a traffic accident has blocked both eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike in Cuyahoga County.More >>
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.More >>
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.More >>
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.More >>
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say human remains were found in the woods in western Pennsylvania not far from the spot where police earlier found a vehicle linked to the disappearance of two men.More >>
Authorities say human remains were found in the woods in western Pennsylvania not far from the spot where police earlier found a vehicle linked to the disappearance of two men.More >>
A former U.S. Postal Service employee has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiring to bring marijuana into Pennsylvania and laundering money from the sales.More >>
A former U.S. Postal Service employee has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiring to bring marijuana into Pennsylvania and laundering money from the sales.More >>
Officials at the Dayton VA Medical Center are launching a new effort to prevent veteran suicides.More >>
Officials at the Dayton VA Medical Center are launching a new effort to prevent veteran suicides.More >>
The Department of Justice has allocated nearly $3 million to Ohio's southern federal court district to supplement drug court programs as part of a national initiative to curb opioid abuse.More >>
The Department of Justice has allocated nearly $3 million to Ohio's southern federal court district to supplement drug court programs as part of a national initiative to curb opioid abuse.More >>
Residents of a quiet town in southwest Ohio swear they're not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.More >>
Residents of a quiet town in southwest Ohio swear they're not seeing things when they tell people monkeys are on the loose in their neighborhood.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.More >>
The state Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and six others injured after an SUV crashed and rolled over in northeast Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple is accused of having subjected a 12-year-old girl to waterboarding last spring as a form of punishment.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>
An 18-month-old female manatee has arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium from a zoo in Tampa, Florida.More >>