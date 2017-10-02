Accident blocks Wilson Ave. and Center St.

Crews from the Youngstown Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic accident that snarled traffic at Wilson Avenue and Center Street.

The fire department says a vehicle sheared a utility pole on Wilson Avenue Monday morning.

The pole and wires fell on an S-U-V.

Although investigators believe the accident was caused by a medical condition, they say no one was seriously injured.

Crews have asked the Youngstown Street Department to block Wilson Avenue in the area.