Accident blocks Wilson Ave. and Center St.

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Crews from the Youngstown Fire Department are on the scene of a traffic accident that snarled traffic at Wilson Avenue and Center Street.

The fire department says a vehicle sheared a utility pole on Wilson Avenue Monday morning.  

The pole and wires fell on an S-U-V.

Although investigators believe the accident was caused by a medical condition, they say no one was seriously injured.

Crews have asked the Youngstown Street Department to block Wilson Avenue in the area.

