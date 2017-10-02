Settlement: Ma'lik Richmond will continue to play for YSU football

A settlement has been reached in the civil rights lawsuit filed by a Youngstown State University football player against the university according to a court document.More >>
The Pennsylvania Capitol will be lit in the colors of the Nevada flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of that state following the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert.
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a Cleveland man sentenced to die for killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.
A Poland man and his businesses have been indicted on more than 100 counts related to alleged corrupt activity, theft, and money laundering related to three development projects with the City of Youngstown.
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.
State troopers fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening neighbors, but his family said the man was merely suicidal.
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.
