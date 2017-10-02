Settlement: Ma'lik Richmond will continue to play for YSU football

A settlement has been reached in the civil rights lawsuit filed by a Youngstown State University football player against the university according to a court document.

Ma'lik Richmond, of Steubenville, filed the lawsuit Sept. 13 after Youngstown State University allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn't play this season.

A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play until a Sept. 28 hearing on whether to make the order permanent.

Richmond played in the home game that following weekend.

Some members of the community expressed outrage upon learning that Richmond was one of two high school football players who was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at a party. Richmond served a year in juvenile detention as a result.

A motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court by attorneys representing both sides asks for the case to be dismissed, saying that the issues have been resolved.

Later Monday afternoon, Youngstown State University released a statement saying:

Youngstown State University and representatives for YSU student and football player Ma’lik Richmond have reached an agreement to settle a federal lawsuit filed by Richmond in September.



As part of the settlement, Richmond agreed to undergo additional training with respect to issues involving Title IX. Richmond will remain on the active roster and will remain eligible to play football.



This has been a complex situation and will continue to be of interest to our campus community. As we move forward, we are prepared to continue to engage the campus in a review of our policies at it relates to these types of situations, including policies on student participation in athletics and other high-profile university activities. While the settlement agreement may cause concern for some, we believe it is in the best overall interest of the university, students and the community.

