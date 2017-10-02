Settlement reached in Ma'lik Richmond suit against YSU

A settlement has been reached in the civil rights lawsuit filed by a Youngstown State University football player against the university according to a court document.

Ma'lik Richmond, of Steubenville, filed the lawsuit Sept. 13 after Youngstown State University allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn't play this season.

A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play until a Sept. 28 hearing on whether to make the order permanent.

Richmond played in the home game that following weekend.

Some members of the community expressed outrage upon learning that Richmond was one of two high school football players who was convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl at a party. Richmond served a year in juvenile detention as a result.

A motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court by attorneys representing both sides asks for the case to be dismissed, saying that the issues have been resolved.

The document did not reveal the terms of the settlement. 21 News is making an effort to learn those terms.

