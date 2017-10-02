Philadelphia police investigate baby found in trash bag - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home.

Police say someone called about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to report the baby had been stillborn in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

But investigators say they concluded the baby might have been birthed as early as Wednesday.

Nobody has been criminally charged and police were still investigating Monday.

