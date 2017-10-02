Cops: Pennsylvania man false reports drug theft to get more

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (AP) - State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.

Troopers from the Philipsburg barracks haven't released the name of the suspect, but say he called them Wednesday evening to report his Xanax had been stolen. Police eventually determined that was false and that the man had been taking more of the tranquilizer than he was supposed to, and that the theft report was a ruse to get his doctor to file a replacement prescription.

Xanax is commonly prescribed to treat anxiety, but is also often abused.

Police say the man has been charged with filing a false report to law enforcement.

