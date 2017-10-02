YPD identify body found on west side, ask for help solving homicide

Youngstown police have released the name of the man whose body was found on the city's west side last week.

Police say 25-year-old David Higham was found dead last Thursday in a wooded area off North Hazelwood Avenue.

Police say because the body was so badly decomposed they weren't able to immediately identify the person or determine how he died but were able to ID him using his fingerprints.

Youngstown Police Detectives had previously released a photo of a shoe, hoping someone would recognize it and help identify the victim.

Higham was identified by the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office, who is still investigating the death.

Youngstown police detectives say they are investigating Higham's death as a homicide, stating that they need the community's help to find information.

Police are asking the anyone with information on Higham’s whereabouts prior to his death to please contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Vitullo of The Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8250.

Police Captain Brad Blackburn previously told 21 News that detectives have been contacted by another police department seeking information about a missing person in their area, but there has been no definitive connection made with that investigation.

Officials say it appears the body was placed in the woods and that there was an attempt to cover it with the brush.

Authorities originally said that they believe Higham's body may have been in the woods for about a week before it was discovered.

The cause of Higham's death has not yet been released by investigators.

