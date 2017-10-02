Girard man sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars for child rape

A Girard man could spend up to 20 years behind bars after being convicted of rape and other sex crimes against a child in Mercer County.

Fifty-six-year-old William Casey, Jr. was sentenced to up to 20 years behind bars, with a minimum sentence of five and a half years.

Casey was arrested in Girard last summer by the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

Casey was originally charged with eleven charges including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault of a child 11 years or older, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

According to court records, the alleged crimes were committed in December 2015.

According to the Mercer County District Attorney's Office, a judge ruled the Casey does not have to register as a sex offender. The D.A.'s office said they are deciding whether to appeal that decision at a later date.

