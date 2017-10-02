AP H.S. football poll (10/2/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses)
DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18)
6-0 260
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9)
6-0 248
3. Lakewood St. Edward
6-0 212
4. Centerville
6-0 168
5. Toledo Whitmer (1)
6-0 155
6. Canton McKinley
6-0 151
7. Hilliard Bradley
6-0 115
8. Mentor
5-1 52
9. Stow-Munroe Falls
5-1 40
10. Pickerington North
6-1 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.
DIVISION II
1. Avon (19)
6-0 249
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8)
6-0 244
3. Cincinnati La Salle
5-1 182
4. Cincinnati Anderson
6-0 181
5. Medina Highland
6-0 154
6. Sidney
6-0 121
7. Wadsworth (1)
6-0 115
8. Columbus Walnut Ridge
6-0 89
9. Cleveland Benedictine
5-1 47
10. Grafton Midview
5-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.
DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (22)
6-0 261
2. Clyde (1)
6-0 198
3. Canfield (4)
6-0 192
4. Toledo Central Catholic
5-1 151
5. Sandusky
6-0 128
6. Columbus Marion-Franklin
6-0 115
7. Parma Padua
6-0 103
8. Medina Buckeye
6-0 90
9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
6-0 78
10. Franklin
5-1 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (22)
6-0 252
2. Germantown Valley View (3)
6-0 223
3. Perry (1)
6-0 164
4. Bellville Clear Fork
6-0 162
5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)
6-0 153
6. Poland Seminary (1)
6-0 137
7. London
6-0 104
8. Shelby
6-0 87
9. Oberlin Firelands
6-0 63
10. Cincinnati Wyoming
6-0 61
Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Cardinal Mooney 13.
DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (15)
6-0 232
2. Wheelersburg (9)
6-0 213
3. South Range (2)
6-0 201
4. Portsmouth West
6-0 166
5. Marion Pleasant (1)
5-0 145
6. Orwell Grand Valley
6-0 108
7. Sullivan Black River
6-0 102
8. Anna 5-1 98
9. Jamestown Greeneview
6-0 83
10. Archbold (1)
5-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.
DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26)
6-0 278
2. Kirtland (1)
6-0 201
3. Mogadore (1)
6-0 196
4. Nelsonville-York
6-0 153
5. Sarahsville Shenandoah
6-0 129
6. St. Henry
5-1 102
7. Rootstown
6-0 97
8. Coldwater
4-2 96
9. Creston Norwayne
5-1 91
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton
5-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.
DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (19)
6-0 264
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (3)
6-0 222
3. Norwalk St. Paul (5)
6-0 212
4. Pandora-Gilboa (1)
6-0 170
5. Danville
5-1 149
6. Windham
5-1 89
7. Convoy Crestview
5-1 87
8. Sidney Lehman
5-1 85
9. Delphos St. John's
4-2 40
10. Haviland Wayne Trace
5-1 32
(tie) Lucas
5-1 32
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
5-1 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 30. Minster 22. Warren John F. Kennedy 16. Lisbon 16.