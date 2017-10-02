AP H.S. football poll (10/2/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses)

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18)

6-0 260

2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9)

6-0 248

3. Lakewood St. Edward

6-0 212

4. Centerville

6-0 168

5. Toledo Whitmer (1)

6-0 155

6. Canton McKinley

6-0 151

7. Hilliard Bradley

6-0 115

8. Mentor

5-1 52

9. Stow-Munroe Falls

5-1 40

10. Pickerington North

6-1 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 16. Pickerington Central 13.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (19)

6-0 249

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8)

6-0 244

3. Cincinnati La Salle

5-1 182

4. Cincinnati Anderson

6-0 181

5. Medina Highland

6-0 154

6. Sidney

6-0 121

7. Wadsworth (1)

6-0 115

8. Columbus Walnut Ridge

6-0 89

9. Cleveland Benedictine

5-1 47

10. Grafton Midview

5-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akron Hoban 25. Sylvania Northview 23. Hudson 15. Dayton Belmont 14. Barberton 13. Massillon Washington 13.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (22)

6-0 261

2. Clyde (1)

6-0 198

3. Canfield (4)

6-0 192

4. Toledo Central Catholic

5-1 151

5. Sandusky

6-0 128

6. Columbus Marion-Franklin

6-0 115

7. Parma Padua

6-0 103

8. Medina Buckeye

6-0 90

9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

6-0 78

10. Franklin

5-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Bay Village Bay (1) 26. Columbus St. Francis DeSales 19. Kettering Archbishop Alter 16. New Philadelphia 14. Tallmadge 13. Chardon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (22)

6-0 252

2. Germantown Valley View (3)

6-0 223

3. Perry (1)

6-0 164

4. Bellville Clear Fork

6-0 162

5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1)

6-0 153

6. Poland Seminary (1)

6-0 137

7. London

6-0 104

8. Shelby

6-0 87

9. Oberlin Firelands

6-0 63

10. Cincinnati Wyoming

6-0 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Girard 18. Cincinnati Indian Hill 17. Plain City Jonathan Alder 16. Newark Licking Valley 15. Cardinal Mooney 13.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (15)

6-0 232

2. Wheelersburg (9)

6-0 213

3. South Range (2)

6-0 201

4. Portsmouth West

6-0 166

5. Marion Pleasant (1)

5-0 145

6. Orwell Grand Valley

6-0 108

7. Sullivan Black River

6-0 102

8. Anna 5-1 98

9. Jamestown Greeneview

6-0 83

10. Archbold (1)

5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 26. Milan Edison 21. Belmont Union Local 20. Gahanna Columbus Academy 19. Tontogany Otsego 18. Bethel-Tate 17.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (26)

6-0 278

2. Kirtland (1)

6-0 201

3. Mogadore (1)

6-0 196

4. Nelsonville-York

6-0 153

5. Sarahsville Shenandoah

6-0 129

6. St. Henry

5-1 102

7. Rootstown

6-0 97

8. Coldwater

4-2 96

9. Creston Norwayne

5-1 91

10. Findlay Liberty-Benton

5-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Smithville 28. Mechanicsburg 22. West Liberty-Salem 16.