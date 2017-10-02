Youngstown law enforcement: We are trained and prepared for mass casualty event

Youngstown area law enforcement and first responders say they are trained and prepared should there ever be a Las Vegas type mass casualty incident.

One thing law enforcement learned from the Columbine school shooting is you no longer wait for SWAT teams to arrive because time can equal lives.



"The damage is done so quickly, and lives are at stake in a split second. Law enforcement officers now are being trained that as soon as they get to that scene and establish where the individual is they have to get in there and neutralize the danger," said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.



"At the same time, our 911 center is going to be sending out calls to the violent crimes task force, the SWAT teams, and mutual aid. So all those resources are going to be brought into play immediately," according to Youngstown Police Chief Robin Less.



Those additional resources would also include emergency medical personnel to treat and transport the injured. And one thing Youngstown does have is a Level One trauma center at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Level One is the highest rating for a trauma center, where a trauma team is in a constant state of readiness 24 hours a day. It has a CT Scanner, operating suite, and a surgical team.

"So, in a matter of minutes of arrival we can have that patient in surgery if that's what's necessary," said Donald Koenig, President of St. Elizabeth.



St. E's remains the only level one trauma center between, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Akron.

While every mass casualty situation is different, local first responders say they are training all the time to be prepared, but hope it's never needed.

