Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas assistance

Even though October just began, groups across the Valley are already thinking about how they'll help those in need during the holidays.

The Salvation Army is looking toward Christmas and has already begun accepting applications for assistance.

Every year the Salvation Army operates programs that help provide gifts to children in need, provide groceries for entire families, and even help struggling families pay their utility bills, which often spike in the winter due to extra heating needs.

In Trumbull County, anyone who needs assistance can submit an application on select days at the SalvationArmy on Franklin Street SE in Warren.

Applications will be accepted on the following days from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.:

Tuesday, October 3

Wednesday, October 4

Thursday, October 5

Wednesday, October 18

Thursday, October 19

Friday, October 20

Monday, November 6

Tuesday, November 7

Wednesday, November 8

There are also select appointment times open for working families on October 17th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. by appointment only.

Anyone looking to apply for assistance should bring all of the following:

A current photo I.D. for all adults in the home

Proof of all household for the past (JFS printout, SSI/SSD award letter, pay stubs, utility allowance statement)

If your family receives assistance from Job and Family Services, you will need a printout of that assistance

If your family does not receive any public assistance (SSI, SSD, JFS, utility allowance), please bring insurance cards/birth certificates for all children in the home

Proof of your current address (utility bill, bank statement, JFS printout, pay stub)

Any questions of appointments can be addressed through the Warren SalvationArmy 330-392-1573.

