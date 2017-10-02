Court orders new sentence for man convicted of YSU student gang rape

A man convicted of taking part in the 2001 gang rape of a Youngstown State University student when he was 15-years-old has won a legal battle to shorten his sentence.

On Monday, The Ohio Supreme Court agreed with a appeals court that found a 112-year-sentence handed down to Brandon Moore constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

According to court testimony, Moore abducted and robbed a 21-year-old Youngstown State University student.

Moore, who was 15 years old at the time, then drove the victim to a secluded location where he and his accomplices repeatedly raped the woman orally, vaginally and anally.

After the victim was freed, she reported the license number of a car involved in the crime to police who arrested the suspects.

Moore was convicted of rape, complicity, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

In 2002 Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Moore to 141 years in prison, which was later reduced to 112 years upon appeal.

Under that sentence, Moore, now 31-years-old, would be 107 years old before he would be eligible for parole.

Defense lawyers say that the U.S. Supreme Court has issued three decisions finding that when compared to adults, “children are less culpable and more capable of rehabilitation and that those differences make it cruel and unusual to impose the most severe sentences upon children.”

Moore will be brought back to Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to be re-sentenced.