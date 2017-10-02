Court orders new sentence for man convicted of YSU student gang rape

Mahoning County Health officials have reason to be optimistic Monday afternoon after a round of tests came back normal for Lake Newport.More >>
Mahoning County Health officials have reason to be optimistic Monday afternoon after a round of tests came back normal for Lake Newport.More >>
21 WFMJ, the Vindicator, The Warren Tribune Chronicle, and WKSU Radio will host three community talk-back sessions regarding what we can do to help the heroin epidemic in our Valley.More >>
A man convicted of taking part in the 2001 gang rape of a Youngstown State University student when he was 15-years-old has won a legal battle to shorten his sentence.More >>
Even though October just began, groups across the Valley are already thinking about how they'll help those in need during the holidays.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.More >>
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.More >>
State troopers fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening neighbors, but relatives say the man was merely suicidal.More >>
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.More >>
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.More >>