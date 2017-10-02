Lake Newport algae bloom to undergo second round of testing

Mahoning County Health officials have reason to be optimistic Monday afternoon after a round of tests came back normal for Lake Newport. However, they say that an advisory to stay out of the water is still in place.

Health officials say that a group of samples taken from Lake Newport came back normal for the microcystin toxin that would have meant the algae blooms were harmful.

Samples were taken from the lake after large algae bloom sprouted during the unusually warm and dry September.

According to the EPA high levels of blue-green algae may contain toxins which may affect the liver, nervous system and/or skin.

If you touch harmful algae blooms, swallow water with their toxins or breathe in water droplets, you could get a rash, have an allergic reaction, get a stomach ache, or feel dizzy or light-headed.

However, Health Officials say that even though the tests for Lake Newport came back ok, they will take the second set of samples this week just to be certain.

In the meantime, park-goers are still being advised to avoid to water for the meantime.

Health officials expect to have a final verdict on the algae by the end of the week.

