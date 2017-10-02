Youngstown man accused of vehicle break-ins, stealing vehicle in Mill Creek Park

Mill Creek Park police believe they have caught a suspect connected with several car robberies and a car theft in the last few months.

DeLord Green 24, is accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing one vehicle in the park.

Police have been on the case looking for the culprit of these crimes since July.

Green was arrested Thursday and appeared in court Monday for an arraignment.

Green is booked in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of felonious assault, receiving stolen property, vandalism, obstructing official business, escape and resisting arrest.

His bond was set at $77,500 for his felony and misdemeanor charges.

Green is expected in court for a preliminary hearing next week.