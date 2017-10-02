Poland Twp. employee fired after allegedly stealing from road department

After a Poland Township Trustee meeting Monday evening, officials said Assistant Road Superintendent Ray Beatty has been fired.

Beatty, 28, allegedly stole truckloads of slag from the road department in broad daylight.

He answered to the theft charge in Struthers Municipal Court on Friday.

The Poland Township Board of Trustees had originally placed Beatty on administrative leave with pay pending a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Trustee Eric Ungaro reported the alleged crime to the Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin back on August 3rd.

Ungaro said he received information from someone who wanted to remain anonymous and asked the chief to investigate.

According to the police investigation, Beatty had a private company remove the slag from the township facility and take it to his Calla Road home in Poland.

Ungaro said the road grindings belonged to Poland Township and Beatty did not have the authorization to remove them.

It's unclear whether Beatty was allegedly using the slag for his own personal use or selling it.

Another court date will be set for Beatty.