Rose out of Fox TV postseason lineup; Ortiz, Hernandez in

High school volleyball and soccer scores from Monday, October 2, 2017.More >>
Pete Rose is out of the Fox Sports lineup.More >>
Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is being moved after all - from forward to center.More >>
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017.More >>
The Youngstown State football team will play another team ranked in the Top 10 of the FCS Coaches poll this week.More >>
A settlement has been reached in the civil rights lawsuit filed by a Youngstown State University football player against the university according to a court document.More >>
