Biological clock discoveries by 3 Americans earn Nobel prize

Nearly one-quarter of kidney dialysis patients admitted to the hospital are readmitted within 30 days after discharge, a new study finds.More >>
Taxes, sales restrictions and other policies aimed at alcohol control appear to reduce the likelihood that murders and other violent crimes will be alcohol-related, according to a new study.More >>
Verzenio (abemaciclib) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat women with certain advanced forms of breast cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.More >>
The first fingerstick-free blood sugar monitoring system for adults with diabetes has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.More >>
Women with heart disease aren't treated as aggressively in the operating room as men are, and delays in diagnosis may be the reason why, a new Canadian study suggests.More >>
Flu season is fast approaching, and U.S. health officials are worried that this season could be a bad one.More >>
Expensive new medicines offer hope to patients with uncontrolled "bad" cholesterol, but the high cost keeps many patients from getting them, a new study says.More >>
Having high blood pressure during pregnancy may make your child more vulnerable to obesity, a new study suggests.More >>
A potential marker, or warning sign, for a devastating brain disease caused by repeated concussions has been identified in living people for the first time by researchers.More >>
Genetic testing can improve the safety of the blood thinner warfarin, a new study reports.More >>
