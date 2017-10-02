H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/2/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. volleyball and soccer scores | 10/2/17

Posted: Updated:

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Mineral Ridge 0

Springfield 3 Western Reserve 0

South Range 3 Newton Falls 1

Jackson Milton 0 Waterloo 3

Cardinal Mooney 3 Warren Harding 0

Liberty 0 Bristol 3


Girls' Soccer

Struthers 1 Girard 1

Canfield 0 Louisville 1

Springfield 12 Leetonia 5

Jefferson 0 Champion 7

Warren Harding 1 Howland 4

Niles 1 Poland 1

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms