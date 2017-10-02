Youngstown Mayoral Candidates respond to latest corruption probe

Shortly after learning prominent business developer Dominic Marchionda is facing more than 100 criminal charges, three of Youngstown's Mayoral Candidates took the stage at a candidates forum.

One woman asked Candidate Sean McKinney what checks and balances he would put in place to prevent corruption and protect tax payer dollars.

"Our next mayor needs to be someone who has great integrity," said McKinney in response.

21 News had similar questions directed towards the two mayoral candidates who were on council during the time some of the controversial water and waste water funds were approved for Marchionda's use.

Independent Candidate Janet Tarpley is the former 6th Ward councilwoman. She thinks it's not all about vetting potential developers ahead of time but also following up.

"I think the city should have done a better job once they gave him the money to make sure he was spending it the correct way," said Tarpley.

Democratic Nominee Jamael Tito Brown is the former Council President. He said at the time council felt the deal with Marchionda was good for the city. But, moving forward he feels using water and waste water funds for economic development should not be the first option.

"I think there will be greater accountability under my administration," said Brown. "We will be more prudent, we will be slow to give those monies out first. But we need to make sure, maybe we will measure twice and cut once for deals like this."

Youngstown's current mayor John McNally said in his opinion water and waste water funds are a necessity to keep development coming to downtown Youngstown.

