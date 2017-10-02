Youngstown Council to consider expansion of waste water treatment plant

Youngstown City Council plans to consider taking property for the expansion of the wastewater treatment plant on Poland Avenue.

The council would take the property using eminent domain, which is the power to take private property for public use by a state, municipality or private person following the payment of compensation to the owner of that property.

According to Youngstown's City Council agenda, the ordinance is to be an emergency measure necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, welfare, and safety.

At least six council members need to approve the measure, which will then take effect immediately after passage by Mayor John McNally.

The lots the council is looking at to use for the expansion include areas surrounding Franklin Avenue and Poland Avenue.

Council will meet Wednesday to go over the measure.