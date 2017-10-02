Sojourner House hosts domestic violence vigil in Youngstown

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in commemoration, one local organization honored victims of abuse in Youngstown.

Last year, more than 1,000 people were helped with abusive situations by the Valley's Sojourner House.

The Sojourner House Domestic Violence Program hosted its annual candlelight vigil Monday at First Presbyterian Church to remember those killed from abuse and celebrate the lives of survivors.

This year's theme was titled "Remember My Name."

In December, Sojourner House will open a new 8500 square foot emergency shelter that will increase service capacity by 38 percent.

Its many amenities will allow for service expansion, but the shelter's location will remain confidential.

Advocates and survivors hope to spread the word about how resources like the Sojourner House can change lives.

"If if wasn't for perfect strangers helping me, I wouldn't be able to help the people that I help today," said Sheretta Stokes, a domestic abuse survivor. "So, we have the power. We do. We just have to use it and channel it in the right direction."

Those dealing with domestic violence can call the anonymous help line at 330-747-4040.