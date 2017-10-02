Windham workers go on strike after failed contract negotiations

General Motors is promising two new electric vehicles on Chevrolet Bolt underpinnings in the next 1 ½ years and more than 20 electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2023.More >>
More than 80 united steelworkers are on strike in Portage County at Harbison-Walker Refractories in Windham.More >>
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in commemoration, one local organization honored victims of abuse in Youngstown.More >>
Youngstown City Council plans to consider taking property for the expansion of the waste water treatment plant on Poland Avenue.More >>
One woman asked Candidate Sean McKinney what checks and balances he would put in place to prevent corruption and protect tax payer dollars.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.More >>
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.More >>
State troopers fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening neighbors, but his family said the man was merely suicidal.More >>
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.More >>
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.More >>
