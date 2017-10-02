Windham workers go on strike after failed contract negotiations

More than 80 united steelworkers are on strike in Portage County at Harbison-Walker Refractories in Windham.

The local set up picket lines after five weeks of failed contract negotiations.

A unit chair for the union committee said the company is asking for more concessions, including pensions and health care.

Workers said their pensions were headed toward elimination after their last contract.

"If you lose stuff now, they're gonna come after something every three years, every contract, so what do you have left to give if you start giving up stuff?" said Union Committee member Matt McManus. "It's more than just about this contract. It's the next ten, you know, the next 15."

Workers say they don't want to be on strike, but feel they have to take a stand on losing benefits now and in the future.