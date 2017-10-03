Emergency plan in works for Brookfield Township residents

With three more injection wells permitted for Brookfield Township, as well as two already in place, trustees met Monday night to make sure they have an emergency evacuation plan.

Trustees said they want to make sure they are prepared in case a disaster happens and figure out where residents could go for shelter.

This could include earthquakes, fires, floods and anything hazardous, including railroad tanker spills.

"We have the most injection wells in the whole state of Ohio, and I think that we should have a protocol for our residents," said Brookfield Township Trustee Gary Lees.

There have also been concerns with the Brookfield Township Fire Department and if they can go into the injection sites, and may have to wait until a hazmat team arrives.

"We can have a county plan, but we also need to have for each area that has these injection wells, that they can also know in case of a fire, they can be prepared," said Lees.

Brookfield officials will be meeting with Trumbull County officials and the ODNR, as well as state representatives to address the emergency plan.