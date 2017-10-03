Ohio lawmakers respond to Las Vegas concert attack

Two Ohio lawmakers responded to Sunday night's concert attack on the Las Vegas Strip that has so far killed nearly 60 people and injured hundreds.

Democratic Valley Congressman Tim Ryan gave his thoughts on the mass shooting.

"Once again, an all too familiar sense of dread and sadness set in when I saw the news this morning. I am shocked and dismayed by last night's horrific massacre in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless violence and their families. My heart breaks for their suffering and loss. The truth is, however, I am tired of offering up the same condolences again and again while Congress continues to sit on the sidelines rather than debate common-sense gun safety measures that could mitigate these all-too-common horrors. As is so often the case, last night's victims were innocent men and women, young people, and friends enjoying an evening of entertainment. For too long, weapons designed for battlefields have been allowed to tear apart lives and communities here at home. We owe it to those killed and wounded last night, as well as to the countless victims of past violence, to have a serious conversation about how to stop these tragedies that have become commonplace in our society. Continued inaction is a failure of our duty as Members of Congress and comes at too high a price."

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Rob Portman's condolences came in the form of several tweets Monday.

Jane & I mourn the loss of innocent lives in this horrific attack in Las Vegas last night. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2017

We are praying for those taken from us, their families & all those injured in this attack. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2017

Our heartfelt thanks to all of the police officers, first responders & others who helped people to safety. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police said they recovered 18 firearms, explosives and bullets from the gunman's home in nearby Mesquite, as well as 16 additional guns in his hotel room.