Valley natives in Las Vegas shed light on concert attack

A Valley family vacationing in Las Vegas shared their worry and uncertainty after gunfire erupted in a mass shooting at a concert on the Strip.

Sam Fabrizio and his sister Elizabeth were on their way to meet their parents for dinner and were walking out doors of their hotel about two miles away from the Mandalay Bay where the massacre took place.

They described people running in herds because they were told active shooters were in buildings.

Sam said there were Swat teams and helicopters flying overhead.

"People were running south, north. They were trying to cut off parts of the Strip, and they were checking everybody to make sure they weren't carrying guns," said Sam.

Their parents feared for their children's safety.

"My parents ended up being confined in the kitchen of the casino for two and a half, three hours. They were told to stay in the kitchen because there were shooters in the halls," said Elizabeth.

Eric Pustay, who works on the Strip but is a McDonald Village native, said it was odd seeing the city where people come to party crawl to halt.

However, people opened up their homes to strangers they met through Facebook who can't get back to their hotels and offered them meals.

Most there are finding ways to try and help the more than 500 victims injured caught up in crossfire and madness.

"Our cousin works at a Bass Pro Shop, which is about ten minutes from here. There are already lines out the door to donate blood, and after I get done there, that's what I'm going to do, to try to help in any way we can," said Pustay.

