Stabbing victim found on porch of Warren home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Two people are telling Warren Police that they were terrorized by three men early Tuesday. One of the victims is in the hospital with a stab wound.

A woman living on the 1600 block of Deerfield Avenue SW called 9-1-1 at around 1 am reporting that a bleeding man had arrived at the front door of her home.

A woman who was with the man told dispatchers that three men armed with guns and knives confronted them at a nearby home.

The man, who had been stabbed in the leg, also said he was struck with a crowbar.

The woman said that the attackers held a gun to her head and forced her to the ground.

She told the 9-1-1 dispatcher she had no idea who attacked them

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Police are still investigating.

