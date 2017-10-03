Stabbing victim found on porch of Warren home

Two people are telling Warren Police that they were terrorized by three men early Tuesday. One of the victims is in the hospital with a stab wound.

A woman living on the 1600 block of Deerfield Avenue SW called 9-1-1 at around 1 am reporting that a bleeding man had arrived at the front door of her home.

A woman who was with the man told dispatchers that three men armed with guns and knives confronted them at a nearby home.

The man, who had been stabbed in the leg, also said he was struck with a crowbar.

The woman said that the attackers held a gun to her head and forced her to the ground.

She told the 9-1-1 dispatcher she had no idea who attacked them

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Police are still investigating.