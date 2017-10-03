Two men report being stabbed in Warren home invasion

Three people tell Warren Police they were victims of a home invasion in which two of the victims were stabbed and robbed.

A 46-year-old man says he was confronted by two men with guns at around 1 am Tuesday outside his home on the 1600 block of Deerfield Ave. SW.

The men ordered him to go to the back of the home and get on the ground.

The victim tells police that he noticed there was a third intruder as they used zip ties to tie his hands and those of a male friend who was at the home

A woman who was at the home told police that she was ordered to get on the floor while a gun was held to her head.

The 46-year-old victim says that in addition to being struck in the shoulder with a crowbar, one of the suspects used a “rambo” style knife to stab him the leg and stab his friend in the arm.

Before leaving the home, the victim says the three stole $1,000 he kept in an upstairs drawer.

Police found the 46-year-old victim at a neighbor's house who called 9-1-1.

Both men were taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating.